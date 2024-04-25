Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s almost been a week since Taylor Swift swept the world up in The Tortured Poets Department fever, with Easter eggs being discussed, lyrics dissected and even a pub in London getting new patrons thanks to the album.

But what many want to know is what the men, rumoured to be the subject of some of Swift’s songs, think about it. Enter The 1975’s Matty Healy, who at one stage in 2023 was in what sources described as an “always casual” relationship with the Shake It Off singer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ardent fans of Swift are sure that The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived is about Healy’s apparent ‘ghosting’, with the line, "You tried to buy some pills, from a friend of mine, they just ghosted you, now you know what it feels like,” in many Swifties’ minds a reference to their romance.

That’s also compounded with the song, Fortnight, with the lines “And I love you, it’s ruining my life, I touched you only for a fortnight” - the length of time the rumoured dalliance between the two lasted for, while Guilty As Sin has Swift discussing “fatal fantasies” about someone from her past while in a relationship.

When asked by a photographer in Los Angeles how he rates the ‘diss tracks’ compared to the other songs on the double album, Healy was initially confused. “My diss track?” he responded, followed by “Oh, I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

But could his nonchalance about the album be all a ruse, with the next album by The 1975 potentially offering a rebuke to The Tortured Poets Department, much like some of the songs on Being Funny in a Foreign Language alluding to his former relationship with R&B artist FKA twigs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matty is currently keeping a low profile working on The 1975’s next album. This time last week he had no idea he was about to become one of the most talked about men on the planet,” a source told The Sun.

“He has opted to keep silent, but no NDA has been signed. Like Taylor, he uses his music as a form of release and storytelling, it’s naturally caused him to think about their time together and he’s never been one to hold back when speaking his mind.