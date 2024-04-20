Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He’s a producer in high demand after another successful collaboration with Taylor Swift, with “The Tortured Poets Department” already breaking records on Spotify before it was even released. Jack Antonoff’s discography as a producer reads as a “who’s who” of emerging pop talent within the last ten years.

He’s worked with the likes of Lorde, Florence Welch and Lana Del Rey numerous times, with each album managing to offer something different from the artist, yet not completely removed from what made them popular to begin with. That’s why some people consider “The Tortured Poets Department” the end of a particular era for Taylor Swift, given Antonoff’s worked with her since working with her on “1989.”

But away from his work with megastar Swift, what have been some of the other works Antonoff has been involved with? Though his production credits run deep (real deep), our methodology looks at those titles where he has been involved in more than one song, no movie soundtracks (sorry “Minions” fans) and have some sales figures information behind them - backed by Billboard, the RIAA and Kworb.

So what are Jack Antonoff’s other successes alongside Taylor Swift?

Looking at some of the sales figures for albums that Antonoff either produced completely or had more than two songwriting credits on, P!nk’s 2017 album “Beautiful Trauma” comes out on top with an estimated 3 million units sold globally. Coming up just behind that album though is fun’s “Some Nights” released in 2012 with 2.5 million, and then Lorde and Lana Del Rey with “Melodrama” selling 1.3 million and “Normal F**king Rockwell!” selling 1 million units globally.

A look at Jack Antonoff's most successful production credits for works not related to Taylor Swift - P!nk's "Beautiful Trauma" comes out on top but Lana Del Rey and Lorde are not that far behind (Graph: Benjamin Jackson/Photo: Getty Images)

For those who can’t see the graph clearly, sales estimates as below: