Loose Women star Denise Welch has said she “would side” with her son Matty Healy’s girlfriend if he had not “behaved properly”. It comes amid rumours of a romantic connection between Healy and pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Swift, who has been publicly dating NFL player and Super Bowl winner Travis Kelce, has met Welch herself in the past. But rumours of a romantic past with Healy - lead singer of The 1975 - have begun circulating after she released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The first song, Fortnight ft. Post Malone, is thought to allude to their relationship.

But speaking on the ITV panel show, Welch was quick to not only address those rumours, but explain how she would react if they were true.

Welch said: “Listen, I think I’m very fair on relationships as well. As the mother of two boys, if they have a girlfriend and I feel that they are not behaving properly, I will side with the girlfriend.