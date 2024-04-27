Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linda Robson parted ways with her husband of thirty years towards the end of last year, and she hasn't shied away from discussing the intimate reasons behind the marriage's end.

The well-known host of Loose Women, 65, openly spoke about her lackluster relationship with Mark Dunford over the years, including recent disappointments regarding their intimacy. Linda, who rose to fame on Birds Of A Feather, is now searching for a new home in Islington for herself and her dog after listing the family residence for sale.

She previously mentioned that she and Mark, the father of her two children, Louis, 32, and Bobbie, 28, "simply grew apart," highlighting that they hadn't been intimate, labeling herself 'celibate.' Earlier this year, she admitted that after losing the spark with Mark, she had no interest in pursuing love again or engaging in romantic activities. Linda made it evident that things were not as they seemed after over three decades together. During an appearance as a panelist on ITV's Loose Women, she disclosed the ups and downs of her marriage, acknowledging that their relationship had its challenges and describing herself as 'celibate.'

She revealed that she and Mark, whom she previously referred to as her 'rock,' had not been intimate for two years, although she wasn't bothered by it.

She said: "Can I just say I've been celibate for two years? I can't be bothered with all that [romance stuff]. I'm just happy going out with my mates and my children and my grandchildren."

Before their separation in the past year, she said "We're still living together. We both love our kids more than anything else in the world. Obviously, you have a few hiccups in every marriage. We've been married for 33 years, so it's not going to be all smooth sailing, but we're still together at the moment."

She later confirmed their split in an interview with Woman magazine, stating that she was now single. Speaking about her ex-husband, she said: "He's a really good dad, and we had some good years, but enough is enough. I've got my family and my kids around me. And I'm going on a cruise with Lesley Joseph in November. I'm keeping busy."

During an interview with OK!, she acknowledged that they had grown apart, adding: "People do, sometimes, don't they? We never had that much in common. I'm very sociable, but Mark never enjoyed that side of things."