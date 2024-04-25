Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Denise Welch has hit out at a TV star on social media over comments she made about Meghan Markle. The Loose Women panellist branded Angela Levin as “vile” after the Royal biographer criticised Markle in an interview on Talk TV.

The Duchess unveiled her new lifestyle brand called American Riviera Orchard last month, with details of her first product revealed as a luxury strawberry jam. Samples of the condiment have been sent out to influencers, who have been sharing what it’s like on social media. The new venture from Markle is a nod to her previous lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she ran before marrying Prince Harry.

In an interview on Talk TV about Markle’s lifestyle brand, presenter JJ Anisiobi confronted Angela Levin, a Royal biographer known for her critical views on the Duchess. Her comments left Welch taking to social media to defend Markle, calling Levin a “vile woman”.

What did Angela Levin say about Meghan Markle on Talk TV?

During a segment on TalkTV, Royal biographer Angela Levin called the promotional photos for Markle’s new venture, which featured Abigail Spencer, “ridiculous”. When challenged by presenter JJ Anisiobi, who suggested the images were for PR, Levin replied: “You're here to fight me so why don't you say goodbye?”

To which Anisiobi replied: “I'm not here to fight you, I'm just laying out the truth to you. You don't want to be challenged." Levin then hung up her phone and left the interview.

What did Denise Welch say about Angela Levin?

The interview was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside footage of a video of Piers Morgan being criticised for his opinions on Markle, which saw him walk off Good Morning Britain.

Welch retweeted the post, alongside the caption: "What an absolutely vile woman @angelalevin1 is. Why is she allowed to continually trash, insult and verbally abuse Meghan Markle in public forums? ? ?"

Under her post one account commented: “We’re not keen on you either”, whilst others were in support of Welch, with one sharing: “Hateful for no reason... she's being hysterical about a pot of jam... sad woman," with another adding: "I honestly don't know how people are allowed to keep getting away with this constant bullying. It's just so gross and really really dark. Glad someone stood up to her."