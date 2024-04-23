The Prince and Princess of Wales have been honoured with new roles by King Charles
The Prince and Princess of Wales have been honoured with new roles by King Charles. On the sixth birthday of their son Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales is appointed Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour. Her husband, Prince William has been appointed Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.
Founded in 1917 by King George V, the Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour recognises outstanding achievements in the Arts, Sciences, Medicine and Public Service. When it comes to the honour bestowed upon Prince William, Tatler reported that “It is a particularly poignant honour for the Prince, for it is a title which was held by the King during his time as The Prince of Wales (1974-2022). Others to have held the honour include His Royal Highness Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester (1942-1974) and His Royal Highness Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn (1901-1942).”
King Charles has always enjoyed a close relationship with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and visited his daughter-in-law as they both recovered from surgery at The London Clinic. He is said to treat her like the daughter he never had and the Princess was reportedly inspired to speak out about her cancer diagnosis after seeing how open King Charles had been about his own condition.
After the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis via video message, minutes later King Charles and Queen Camilla released a statement which read: , “His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did. His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law. Both Their Majestys will continue to offer their love and support to the family at this time.’”
