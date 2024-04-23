Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been honoured with new roles by King Charles. On the sixth birthday of their son Prince Louis, Catherine, Princess of Wales is appointed Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour. Her husband, Prince William has been appointed Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath.

Founded in 1917 by King George V, the Royal Companion of The Order of the Companions of Honour recognises outstanding achievements in the Arts, Sciences, Medicine and Public Service. When it comes to the honour bestowed upon Prince William, Tatler reported that “It is a particularly poignant honour for the Prince, for it is a title which was held by the King during his time as The Prince of Wales (1974-2022). Others to have held the honour include His Royal Highness Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester (1942-1974) and His Royal Highness Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn (1901-1942).”

King Charles has always enjoyed a close relationship with Catherine, Princess of Wales, and visited his daughter-in-law as they both recovered from surgery at The London Clinic. He is said to treat her like the daughter he never had and the Princess was reportedly inspired to speak out about her cancer diagnosis after seeing how open King Charles had been about his own condition.