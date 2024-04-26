TV star Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she ‘almost died’ after her brother Jack shot her.

TV star Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she ‘almost died’ after her brother Jack shot her. On the latest episode of their family podcast ‘The Osbournes,’ where Kelly and Jack were joined by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly spoke about an incident that took place when they were younger.

Kelly Osbourne, 39 revealed that her younger brother Jack, 38, shot her with a pellet gun and she almost died.’ Kelly said “You shot me!' “ and Jack responded by answering “I did shoot you.” Kelly then added in: “And I almost died.”

Although Sharon Osbourne was quick to clarify that the only weapon Jack used was a pellet gun, Kelly then recounted what it felt like and said: “Mum, it went straight through my leg and out on the other side.”

Kelly then went on to describe what the pain felt like when she was shot by Jack and explained to her father Ozzy when he asked if it hurt that “Dad it felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast because it kind of burnt a bit.”

According to Kelly, the most painful part of the whole experience was when she had to go to hospital because of the injury and said: "It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s. Their X-ray machine wasn't working. So, they got this long Q-tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure that there was no bits [of pellet] still [inside my leg].”