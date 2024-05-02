Fulham fined and punished for rule breach

Premier League side Fulham have been handed a suspended six-month ban from registering any academy players currently or previously registered with the club.

Additionally the West London outfit have been hit with a £75,000 fine by the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The punishment relates to a payment made by the Cottagers to Balham Blazers FC following Fabio Carvalho's move to Liverpool in the summer of 2022.

The Portuguese prodigy joined the Cottagers from Balham Blazers in December 2014 and went on to establish himself as a top talent at Craven Cottage during the 2021/22 season as the team won the Championship title.

However, when Fulham signed the youngster they had entered into a ‘head of terms’ agreement with the amateur side which has not permitted under Premier League rules, as reported by The Athletic.

The Premier League said Fulham "accepted breaches of the Premier League rules in relation to player registrations".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judgement about the issue added the London club "has accepted that the payment of the settlement sum pursuant to the Carvalho agreement and/or settlement agreement are breaches of rule U.38".