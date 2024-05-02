Fulham fined and punished for rule breach involving former winger Fabio Carvalho’s move to Liverpool
Premier League side Fulham have been handed a suspended six-month ban from registering any academy players currently or previously registered with the club.
Additionally the West London outfit have been hit with a £75,000 fine by the Premier League.
The punishment relates to a payment made by the Cottagers to Balham Blazers FC following Fabio Carvalho's move to Liverpool in the summer of 2022.
The Portuguese prodigy joined the Cottagers from Balham Blazers in December 2014 and went on to establish himself as a top talent at Craven Cottage during the 2021/22 season as the team won the Championship title.
However, when Fulham signed the youngster they had entered into a ‘head of terms’ agreement with the amateur side which has not permitted under Premier League rules, as reported by The Athletic.
The Premier League said Fulham "accepted breaches of the Premier League rules in relation to player registrations".
The judgement about the issue added the London club "has accepted that the payment of the settlement sum pursuant to the Carvalho agreement and/or settlement agreement are breaches of rule U.38".
Fulham’s ban from registering academy players from other teams is suspended for one year and would come into force if the club were to breach the same rule again within that period.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.