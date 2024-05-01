Spain's Euro 2024 status could be at risk.

Spain could be thrown out of Euro 2024 just two months before the start of the tournament, according to reports from Sun Sport.

The outlet also understands that La Liga clubs including Barcelona and Real Madrid could be at risk of losing their spot in the Champions League from next season if the matter is not resolved. Spain are expected to host the World Cup in 2030 alongside Portugal and Morocco, but their status as hosts could also be at risk.

Jose Manuel Rodríguez-Uribes, president of Spain's Supreme Sports Council, sent a letter to Uefa and Fifa explaining why government involvement was required as the Spanish FA battles allegations of corruption.

But AS understands Uefa and Fifa have not responded well to Rodriguez-Uribes' letter, believing a "line has been crossed" as a result of government interference.

A joint letter sent by the two governing bodies has questioned why the interference and has insisted that neither organisation would be willing to accept government meddling.

The Supreme Sports Council now has until Friday to give answer on the legal and factual basis that the Commission was appointed, whilst also answering queries on who makes up the Commission, the powers that they have and their relationships with the referees.

If deemed a satisfactory response, Uefa and Fifa will likely refrain from taking action against the Spanish FA. However, if it is decided that the Spanish FA has in effect been taken over by the government then they would likely be immediately suspended by both Uefa and Fifa and would therefore be prohibited from competing in any international competition.

Meanwhile, Spanish clubs would be banned from participating in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.