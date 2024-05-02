Ben Wells has retired from cricket aged 23 due to a heart condition.

Gloucestershire star Ben Wells has retired from professional cricket after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Wells, who made 25 appearances for Gloucestershire across all formats between 2021 and 2024, has been described by the club as a ‘hugely talented cricketer with a bright future ahead.’

The 23-year-old received his diagnosis for arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) following a routine test in pre-season.

On the club’s website, Wells said in an open letter: "As tough as it is, this diagnosis has likely saved my life and in time I hope that I can see it in that light. I'm very thankful to the doctors who have picked this up as soon as they could have."

Wells had only recently signed a new one-year contract with the club last year, but the condition means he cannot undertake vigorous exercise, Gloucestershire said, and he will have a cardiac defibrillator implanted in the coming weeks.

Gloucestershire said in a statement: "While everyone at Gloucestershire is devastated for Ben, a hugely talented cricketer with a bright future ahead, we are incredibly grateful to both the club’s medical professionals and those externally who acted quickly to diagnose Ben’s heart condition at the earliest opportunity,"

"The club, alongside the PCA [Professional Cricketers' Association], are actively supporting Ben through what is undoubtedly a very difficult time for him and his family."

Reflecting on his career, Wells said: “I’ve loved every moment and am very grateful to have had the chance to live out a part of this dream, even if it was only for a few years.

“It's been a journey full of ups and downs, from not gaining a contract at 18, to being offered the chance with Gloucestershire at 21, dealing with a number of major injuries, and ending my career with my first and only professional hundred on a torn hamstring in what is now my final innings; but I will always look back on everything with fond memories.