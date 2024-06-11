Emma Raducanu 'cherishes' home support after opening win in Nottingham

Getty Images for LTA

Emma Raducanu enjoyed a return to the Nottingham Open with a confident win.

Emma Raducanu got her grass court season off to a convincing start at the Nottingham Open with a straight sets win over Japan’s Ena Shibahara on Tuesday. The Brit returned to action after two months out, as she opted to miss the French Open in order to focus on her fitness.

Raducanu enjoyed a 6-1 6-4 victory over world number 24 Shibahara as the crowd at the centre courty of Nottingham Tennis Centre got behind the former US Open champion the whole way. The 21-year-old had not played on grass in as many as 713 days prior to her return to Nottingham, where she kickstarted her career as a wildcard entry in 2021, ahead of a head-turning run at Wimbledon.

Speaking to media after the match, Raducanu reflected: “I was very pleased to come through that, it wasn’t easy. I haven’t played a match in a while and playing someone who comes through qualifying and is used to the conditions… I’m just happy with how I was in myself — my demeanour was great, my attitude was great and I think for me that’s the most important thing. If I have that then I know the tennis will follow.”

Raducanu breezed through the first set but Shibahara fired a warning shot as she forced her way back in the second after being 5-1 down. However, the Brit was ultimately pleased with how she handled the late pressure, having been out of action since April.

After a loyal crowd spurred her on to her first victory of her grass court season, Raducanu took the time to praise and thank the fans for their backing.

“I think an element of me forgot what it was like to play at home and just have that much support. It’s amazing, it’s a great feeling, I’m very lucky to have great support wherever I go and play but it’s not quite playing in the UK in front of everyone on the grass. It’s just something that not just me, but all the Brits really cherish and look forward to every year.”