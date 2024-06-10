Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thornaby FC has disbanded its women’s and girls’ football teams

The six board members who voted to axe Thornaby FC's entire female section have reportedly stepped down. This decision follows strong criticism from Lionesses Bethany England and Beth Mead, along with Aston Villa’s Maz Pacheco and Kirsty Hanson, who condemned the North Yorkshire club's move to disband its women’s and girls’ football teams.

According to Teesside Live, committee member Phillip Genery described the resignation of the six board members “was the only correct course of action”. He said: “We continue to work with the representatives of women's and children's teams to bring them back on board and show them that Thornaby FC can be an inclusive, supportive home where they can continue to thrive."

On Sunday, Thornaby FC Women announced that the club's committee voted to scrap its “entire female section,” which includes teams ranging from under-seven to under-15, affecting over 100 players. The decision has sparked significant backlash from players and supporters of women’s football.

In a social media post, Thornaby FC Women expressed their devastation, saying: “This leaves over 100 girls without a club. We would like to thank all of our coaches, volunteers, players, supporters, and sponsors for their dedication over the last 3 years. You are all amazing.”

Bethany England has slammed the decision by Thornaby FC to disband its women's and girls' teams

Bethany England, who began her career at Junior Tykes FC, expressed her dismay on X, formerly Twitter. She said: “The fight for women to keep their place at the table is a never-ending battle. This should not be happening; these women and girls deserve better! My thoughts go out to everyone involved at the club, players, staff, and volunteers.”

Beth Mead, reflecting on her roots in North Yorkshire, echoed similar sentiments, saying: “Disgusted to see this decision. The women’s game is on the up, but we still have committees making these horrible decisions. It’s not good enough; these young girls deserve better.”

Aston Villa’s Kirsty Hanson and Maz Pacheco also voiced their frustration. Hanson said she was "gutted" for the affected girls, while Pacheco described the decision as mind-blowing.

Abbey Lyle, Thornaby FC’s first-team manager, told BBC Sport there had been "an outpouring of support for the women and girls following the announcement, with sponsorship and new clubs offered."

Club chairman Garry Morris, who opposed the committee's decision, expressed his disagreement in a statement on the club’s Facebook page: “The decision to withdraw support for the women’s team is one that I do not agree with. I have made my feelings known to the board, have asked them to reconsider their decision, and also to consider their positions on the board as patrons and trustees of the football club.