Sarina Wiegman’s England were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Sweden in their Euro 2025 qualification opener in front of over 60,000 at Wembley.

An early goal from Alessia Russo (25) looked to have the Lionesses in the driving seat but a stirring second half comeback saw the visitors deservedly equalise through Fridolina Rolfo just after the hour mark.

Lionesses skipper Leah Williamson had to be content with a place on the bench as she continues her return to the international fold following her ACL injury almost a year ago.

Grace Clinton almost grabbed her first England goal when she smashed a shot goalward early on while Lauren Hemp proved to be a menace to the Sweden defence throughout the opening period. However it was a combination of Lauren James and Russo that brought the opening goal when the Chelsea star’s right wing cross was nodded home at close range by Russo.

Wiegman’s side looked largely in control until slack defending from a throw in saw Barcelona star Rolfo nod home an equaliser from close range and when Stina Blackstenius fired wide just minutes later when clean through on goal, the Lionesses were suddenly on the ropes.

England would rally as both Hemp and Beth Mead went close late on, however, in the end neither side could find the vital winning goal in front of almost 64,000 fans in Wembley. The Lionesses will now go in search of all three points in Dublin on Tuesday as they travel to the Irish capital for a mouth-watering clash with Republic Of Ireland.

1 . Mary Earps - 6 In a game of few chances, she had little to do other than pick the ball out of the net for Rolfo's goal.

2 . Lucy Bronze - 7 Offered an experienced head at the back when Sweden applied pressure to the Lionesses back line.

3 . Lotte Wubben-Moy - 6 Look composed in the first half but struggled a little as Sweden came right back into it in the final half hour.