Everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s FA Cup final.

History will be made this afternoon as a new name will be carved on the Women’s FA Cup trophy. Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns at a sold-out Wembley for the highly-anticipated final.

United are gearing up to play in their second consecutive final, seeking to avenge last year’s slim defeat at the hands of Chelsea. Meanwhile, their Women’s Super League rivals Spurs have already written a fairytale for their own history books, having reached the FA Cup final for the first time. BOXPARK Wembley is already packed full of Tottenham fans today as they await this afternoon’s nail-biting clash.

As we approach kick-off (14.30 BST), here’s everything you need to know ahead of this historic Women’s FA Cup final.

How did the teams reach the FA Cup final?

Both Man United and Tottenham have giant-slaying stories to tell when they recap their FA Cup journey. Spurs knocked WSL title contenders Manchester City out of the tournament in the quarter-finals after captain Bethany England struck in stoppage time to cancel out Mary Fowler’s sixth minute goal.

The tie went down to penalties and goalkeeper Becky Spencer denied England internationals Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly from the spot to help her side over the line and into the semis, where they edged out a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

After Man United’s 4-0 win over Brighton in the quarters, they added further upset to Emma Hayes’ final season as Chelsea manager. Channelling their heartbreak from last season’s final, United beat the Blues 2-1 thanks to goals from Lucía García and Rachel Williams.

Is the Women’s FA Cup final on TV?

The answer is yes — you can watch the blockbuster clash live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, and opportunities to tune in via the radio are available as well.

Gabby Logan will deliver BBC One coverage alongside WSL icons and former FA Cup winners Anita Asante, Ellen White and Fara Williams from 13.50 BST, while Robyn Cowen and Rachel Brown-Finnish will be on match commentary.

You can follow the final with Jonathan Pearce and Izzy Christiansen on BBC Radio 5 Live from 14.30 BST — talkSPORT will also be providing live radio commentary. Tickets to attend the clash at Wembley Stadium are sold-out.

Latest team news

Tottenham’s Amy James-Turner is back in contention after missing last weekend’s WSL clash with Everton due to a minor issue. Manager Robert Vilahamn has confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns for Spurs, but Grace Clinton is ineligible, due to being on loan from Man United.

Similar updates have come from Marc Skinner’s camp, with no new fitness doubts to report. Jayde Riviere returned from injury in United’s WSL clash with Liverpool and will be in contention for this afternoon’s game.

