Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England icon Rachel Daly has announced she is hanging up her international boots following an illustrious eight-year career with the Lionesses. The Aston Villa star posted her news on social media on Wednesday morning in a shock statement, writing that ‘the time has come’ for her to step back from her position with the international team. The announcement comes just hours after she featured in England’s Euro 2025 qualifying win over Ireland in Dublin.

Daly, 32, earned 84 senior caps with England and was part of the history-making side that lifted the Euro 2022 trophy on home soil. She started every single match under Sarina Wiegman during the tournament and went on to feature as an influential figure in the Lionesses’ journey to the 2023 World Cup final.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While today is an extremely difficult day for me, it is also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude. Playing for and representing England has been the greatest honour,” Daly wrote in her statement. “During my eight years as a Lioness, I’ve always pursued success and winning football matches, while playing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been the greatest honour to represent my family, my teammates and the entire country. I have a lot of incredible memories during my time with England that have been pivotal moments. “Winning the Euros and then reaching the World Cup Final changed a lot for me, not only as a footballer but as a person. I’m so fortunate that I've been able to share that with so many remarkable people throughout my journey.

“I have made special friendships that will last a lifetime. I will be eternally grateful to have been given the opportunity to wear the England badge with immense pride over the past eight years. I am very fortunate to have played a small part in making history with the Lionesses and I feel now is the right time to pass on that baton to the next generation and be England’s number one fan from the stands!”