England stars Georgia Stanway, Beth Mead and Kiera Walsh ahead of Italy clash

England Lionesses are back in action just four days after they triumphed 7-2 over Austria in the first of two friendly clashes. Sarina Wiegman introduced a changed squad, with Mary Earps taking a back seat as Chelsea's Hannah Hampton took the gloves.

Tottenham's Grace Clinton was also given a start with Kiera Walsh coming off the bench but this rise in talent has been welcomed by the Barcelona midfielder. Not only did Clinton, 20, enjoy her first night in a Three Lions shirt, but she was also one of five goal-scorers. Alessia Russo and Beth Mead both added two to their names, while Clinton, Jess Carter and Rachel Daly all saw the total match tally rise to seven goals.

20-year-old Grace Clinton in action for Spurs. She scored on England debut against Austria

Speaking after the dominating performance, Lioness and Barca star Walsh said of the increasing pool of young talent: "That's the hope isn't it, that they do come in and take our place? Four of the U-23s trained with us yesterday and the idea is that they'll be coming in and taking our shirts off us.

"We don't want to be predictable in the way we play, we don't want to be predictable in who's playing. I think that's something that's really special about this England team. We have such a good squad depth that anybody can play at any time."

As the Lionesses continue to start their Euros 2025 preparations, they now face Italy back in Cadiz. Here is all you need to know ahead of the next international friendly...

When is England vs Italy?

The two sides will meet today, Tuesday 27 February, with kick-off set for 5pm GMT. The Nuevo Mirador Stadium in Cadiz will once again host the match.

How to watch England vs Italy

The match will be available to watch live on ITV. Fans can tune into ITV4 to watch the action or those or are unable to watch live can stream it through ITVX. A free account will need to be acquired in order to catch up on all the latest from Spain.

Team news

Chloe Kelly likely to be brought back into the match day squad after being forced to watch from the sidelines during the 7-2 win over Austria. The Manchester City forward suffered a small injury set-back but her absence from Friday's match appeared to be merely precautionary.

Leah Williamson continues to be absent with Millie Turner as her replacement and Fran Kirby also announced she had withdrawn from the squad.

Full squad: