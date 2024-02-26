Man Utd exit, Arsenal transfer decision as Tottenham suffer huge blow

Premier League logo on a flag.

Liverpool have lifted their first piece of silverware this season following their dramatic and last-minute win over Chelsea in the EFL Carabao Cup. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk scored in the 118th minute of the game to gift Jurgen Klopp yet another trophy as the German manager enters the final months of his stay at Anfield.

The Dutch man's header did, however, add further agony to Chelsea fans as their club continue to struggle. European competitions seem once again out of reach for Mauricio Pochettino's side but an EFL Cup could have at least lifted spirits temporarily while the club aim to find their former glory.

However, as the Reds enjoy their brief few days of celebration before taking on Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round, here is all the latest transfer news from around the Premier League.

Tottenham suffer Chelsea setback

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher says he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old England international has 18 months left on his contract and has been linked with a move to Tottenham (Sky Sports).

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher in action in the EFL Cup final

Gallagher was initially expected to leave the Blues last summer with reports linking him to Premier League and London rivals Spurs, but the deal did not go through with the North London side unwilling to pay £50m for the midfielder. Chelsea have struggled this season, suffering a heart-breaking EFL Cup final defeat to Liverpool, but Gallagher has insisted the Stamford Bridge club remains his top priority.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the England star said that while he is yet to extend his contract, the 24-year-old "wants to keep playing" for Chelsea as they have offered him all he's "ever wanted". "We've got a really young squad, a lot of talent", the midfielder continued. "A great manager, great coaches that just want the best for us. I really want to be a big part of it and hopefully get Chelsea back to where they belong. There’s another year-and-a-half left on my contract and I absolutely love playing under the manager. Playing almost every game has been incredible and that’s all I’ve ever wanted.

“I just want to keep playing as much as I can for Chelsea, keep trying to improve the club and try to be successful at Chelsea. That’s the plan for sure."

Man Utd star set for Old Trafford exit

France forward Anthony Martial, 28, is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season as a free agent after the club opted against triggering a one-year extension to his contract (Football Insider). Sources also indicate that the Frenchman may have already played his last game for the Red Devils.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recent arrival at Old Trafford has already triggered several changes to the club and as part of his developments, he is keen to significantly reduce their wage bills - with Martial a significant contributor. The 28-year-old is reportedly taking home £250,000-a-week following his 2019 contract.

The 28-year-old has made just seven starts from his 19 appearances in all competitions this season for Erik ten Hag and has been absent from the club's last nine Premier League games through illness and subsequent groin injury. He is expected back in April.

Arsenal 'monitoring' Everton starlet

Arsenal are monitoring Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 19, as they look at options to bolster their attack in the summer (Football Insider).