Kylian Mbappe is set for Real Madrid despite Premier League talks

This weekend's Premier League activity certainly did not disappoint with shocks happening at all stages of the table. While Arsenal secured a 5-0 win over Burnley away from home, Chelsea drew with Manchester City at the Etihad to deter Pep Guardiola's title-winning plans.

Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech Stadium have cemented Jurgen Klopp's side at the top of the table for the time being with the Reds enjoying a two-point lead over Mikel Arteta's Gunners. It was, however, not such a joyous outing for West Ham who suffered another defeat to put David Moyes' position at yet more risk while Crystal Palace will be forced to wait until 8pm today to see how they fare without Roy Hodgson.

Following the 25th Premier League matchday, here is all the latest news from the league, including transfer stories from Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur...

Chelsea monitor ex-Spurs star

Chelsea are monitoring Harry Kane's situation at Bayern Munich amid reports the 30-year-old England striker is not completely happy (Football Insider).

Harry Kane is reportedly unhappy in his German adventure with Chelsea monitoring the situation

According to the reports, the Blues are hearing whispers that Kane is not happy in Germany and could well be tempted into a Premier League return. Mauricio Pochettino's side would be willing to match the fee paid to sign Kane from Tottenham in 2023 which the Bayern president Uli Hoeness claimed was around £82 million.

While the Stamford Bridge side has a "youthful verve", they are exasperated at their lack of finishing talent with Kane a perfect fit. The England captain has 28 goals in 29 games across all competitions this season and has contributed eight assists.

Spurs eye Everton starlet

Tottenham are planning a summer move for Everton's 22-year-old English midfielder James Garner (Teamtalk). Garner has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, following a successful 18 months at Goodison Park.

After coming up through the Manchester United ranks, Garner joined Everton in 2022 for a deal worth around £15 million. The midfielder was instrumental towards the end of last season in helping Sean Dyche's side secure Premier League survival on the final day of the campaign. He has been a consistent presence for the Toffees, making 30 appearances across all competitions and contributing two goals and one assist.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new midfielder ahead of next season, after they failed to land Chelsea' Conor Gallagher in January, and Garner's work ethic would make him an ideal fit for Ange Postecoglou's style of play.

Mbappe held Premier League talks

Kylian Mbappe held talks with Manchester City the day before announcing he was leaving Paris St-Germain at the end of the season (Cadena Ser). One of the French sensation's representatives was in Manchester last Monday and met with several members of the Etihad club, according to reports.

