Man Utd give Arsenal 'clear run' at transfer as Liverpool 'make contact' with manager
The Premier League is exciting on every level this season, with none of the races anywhere near being settled. From the title race to the relegation battle, everything remains up in the air, and it is set up to be a hugely fascinating final run-in as we approach the final months of the campaign.
Liverpool are the leaders and favourites as things stand, but Arsenal and Manchester City are right behind them, while we also have an interesting top four race, with Manchester United re-entering the conversation. Here we round up all the latest transfer news surrounding the top flight.
Zirkzee latest
United may allow Arsenal a clear run at Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee after deciding to pursue another forward, according to Florian Plettenburg. He wrote on X: "In the past few weeks, Man Utd have intensively analysed (Tel).
“The club have contacted his management and enquired about a potential transfer in the summer. Manchester United’s interest in Zirkzee is still present, but has somewhat diminished in the meantime.”
Alonso 'contact'
Liverpool have reportedly 'made contact' with the man they hope will become their next manager. According to Fussball Transfers, Bayer Leverkusen boss and former Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso is the priority, and 'contact' has already been made.
The report goes on to add that Bayern Munich are also interested in Alonso, but they say the Spaniard is leaning towards an Anfield switch. Liverpool will be hoping to agree a deal with their next manager before Jurgen Klopp leaves at the end of this season. Alonso has made a big impression with Leverkusen during his time there, and he is likely to be a hot property this summer, as shown by the level of the clubs reportedly interested in his services.
