Liverpool are one of a number of clubs to be linked with an ambitious move for Kylian Mbappe - and one current Reds star has already given his take on the speculation.

The France international has reportedly told Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain he will bring an end to his seven-year stay at the Parc des Prince at the end of the season and that has sparked talk of a big money move to Real Madrid. However, the La Liga giants are not the only club said to be keen on the World Cup winner after Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Saudi club Al-Hilal were all named as potential suitors.

However, Liverpool star Ibrahim Konate believes his international team-mate has already made his mind up over the next move in his career and revealed he will not be playing any part in trying to get Mbappe to change his mind to join him at Anfield.

He told Canal+: “I think everyone knows where he is going. We all know, so no, we don’t even think about him in this team and I’m not going to try to bring him here.”

Whites star not distracted by transfer speculation

Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has insisted he is solely focused on helping the Whites back into the Premier League despite being linked with a big money move away from Elland Road.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has been one of the main reasons why Daniel Farke’s men have thrust themselves into the Championship promotion battle alongside the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town. The forward did not find the net in Saturday’s win at Plymouth Argyle as his side moved into automatic promotion spots - but he has still scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 32 appearances in all competitions.

His form has led to speculation over possible moves to the likes of Burnley, Newcastle United and Aston Villa - but the 22-year-old has stressed he remains focused on helping the Elland Road club to success and is keen to avoid ‘any distractions’.

He told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “I get a few things here and there when friends and family send me articles. I don’t look at it (too much) myself. I’m a boy who first works harder and only looks at it later. When I have a meeting with my agents, I hear some things here and there. I think that’s nice to hear. It indicates that I’m on the right track, that things are going well. For now, I’m focusing on our goal and that is to put Leeds back where they belong. The Premier League. In the meantime, I don’t want any distractions.”

Saints plot move for £20m Burnley and West Ham United target

Southampton are reportedly ready to make a summer move to sign Sunderland star Jack Clarke - but they face competition from several Premier League clubs.

The former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur winger has been in fine form this season after the scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats. The 23-year-old has reportedly caught the attention of several would-be suitors and was linked with moves to Burnley and Serie A club Lazio during the January transfer window. Should Sunderland fall short in their bid for a play-off place and remain in the Championship for a third season, it seems further attempts to lure Clarke away from the Stadium of Light will be inevitable.

