Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was another successful night in Europe for the treble-winning Manchester City as they secured a 3-1 win over Copenhagen in their first leg round of 16 Champions League fixture.

It is, however, just a short turnaround until they are back in action as they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad this weekend while their league rivals Liverpool head down to Brentford. Arsenal will head up north to take on Burnley as they seek their third consecutive win following a 6-0 hammering of West Ham on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window may have ended two weeks ago, but this has not deterred the clubs from looking ahead to their next chance at bolstering the squad. As many deals failed to go through by the close of play on 1 February 2024, the likes of Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Mauricio Pochettino will hope that they can secure the necessary negotiations and battle off their league rivals in the summer transfer window.

In the latest transfer news round-up, here is the latest from West Ham, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal...

West Ham to accept Man City offer

The West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has caught the attention of Premier League title-holders on multiple occasions and despite their best efforts to sign him last summer for a reported £81m, they have not been deterred by the deal's ultimate breakdown.

The Manchester City target Lucas Paqueta in action for West Ham

Latest reports (Football Insider) now indicate that the London Stadium club would be unlikely to resist an offer for the midfielder if Manchester City cough up the right price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paqueta has been out of action with a calf injury, coming off against the FA Cup re-match against Bristol City and the Londoners are yet to win since his absence. The midfielder has secured five goals and six assists in his 27 games across all competitions in the 2023/24 campaign and Guardiola believes his versatility and adaptability on the pitch perfectly suits the Etihad's style of play.

Tottenham join transfer battle

Tottenham Hotspur are now the latest side to join the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto this summer (The Sun via TBR).

Ange Postecoglou's side are reportedly set to compete with their city rivals Arsenal for the 23-year-old. Mikel Arteta's squad have been long-term fans of the winger but with Neto being on flying form at Molineux, competition for his signature is expected to heat up this summer.