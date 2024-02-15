How to watch the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on UK TV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 12th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is underway with the United Arab Emirates hosting the competition. Dubai is the second city to host the premier beach soccer championship multiple times, having previously hosted the event in 2009. Russia, playing as RFU, are the defending champions of the tournament after they beat Japan 5-2 in the 2021 final. This year, however, they did not qualify and while Ukraine initially qualified for the event, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the country announced it would be sanctioning the team from participating due to the inclusion of Belarus in the competition.

Dubai, has become a beach soccer hub in recent years and its marquee tournament, the Intercontinental Cup has since grown into one of the sport's most prestigious events with IR Iran and Brazil winning four and three titles apiece. Now, however, those two nations as well as 14 others will now battle it out to lift the World Cup trophy a week on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all you need to know as Dubai hosts the 12th edition of the tournament...

When is the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup

The tournament began on Thursday 15 February 2023 and will conclude on Sunday 25 February 2024. The knockout stages will commence on Thursday 22 February before the semi-final takes place on Saturday 24 February and the grand finale is held on Sunday 25 February. The full schedule will be listed below.

Italy and USA in action at the Beach World Cup

How to watch the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup

Fans are able to tune into all the action on the Fifa+ website. The matches are all scheduled to be live streamed and the service also provides post-match highlights if you can't keep up to date with all the fixtures.

Which teams feature in the World Cup?

There are 16 teams from across the world all competing to lift the trophy. Four teams from the AFC; two teams from CAF; two CONCACAF teams; one OFC side and four UEFA teams are all set to battle it out. The 16 teams are:

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Japan

Oman

Egypt

Senegal

Mexico

United States

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Tahiti

Belarus

Italy

Portugal

Spain

Full schedule:

15 February:

United States vs Italy - 11:30am

Tahiti vs Argentina - 1pm

UAE vs Egypt - 3.30pm

Spain vs IR Iran - 5pm

16 February:

Colombia vs Japan - 11.30am

Portugal vs Mexico - 1pm

Senegal vs Belarus - 3.30pm

Brazil vs Oman - 5pm

17 February:

Italy vs Egypt - 11.30am

Spain vs Tahiti - 1pm

UAE vs USA - 3.30pm

Argentina vs IR Iran - 5pm

18 February:

Japan vs Belarus - 11.30am

Mexico vs Oman - 1pm

Senegal vs Colombia - 3.30pm

Brazil vs Portugal - 5pm

19 February:

Egypt vs USA - 11.30am

Argentina vs Spain - 1pm

Italy vs UAE - 3.30pm

IR Iran vs Tahiti - 5pm

20 February:

Belarus vs Colombia - 11.30am

Oman vs Portugal - 1pm

Japan vs Senegal - 3.30pm

Mexico vs Brazil - 5pm

22 February:

1st Group D vs 2nd Group C - 11.30am

1st Group C vs 2nd Group D - 1pm

1st Group B vs 2nd Group A - 3.30pm

1st Group A vs 2nd Group B - 5pm

24 February:

Semi-finals - 2pm

Semi-finals - 3.30pm

25 February: