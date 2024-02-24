Ilias Chair of Queens Park Rangers warms up before the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United at Loftus Road on February 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Home fans attending Queen’s Park Rangers against Rotherham this afternoon in the EFL Championship roared with approval when one of their controversial players joined the starting eleven at the MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium this afternoon. Ilias Chair, one of QPR’s standout performers in a season where the London team are facing a relegation battle, was named in the starting line-up, despite the Moroccan international currently facing a prison sentence.

On Friday morning Chair was sentenced to a year in jail, with an additional year suspended. Alongside the sentence, he was instructed to compensate his victim with £13,400. Currently appealing the verdict, Chair remains available to play while his case undergoes review.

The trial revealed that Chair, along with his brother Jaber and friends, engaged in a dispute with a truck driver in Bazeilles, northern France, during the summer of 2020. Jaber, Chair's brother, received a six-month suspended jail term and a £700 fine for his involvement in the altercation.

In response to these developments, QPR released a statement confirming their awareness of the legal proceedings and their ongoing communication with Chair's legal representatives. However, they declined to provide further comment until the legal process reached its conclusion.

The reason for his cheers, we can only assume, is how important the player has been for the team as they battle relegation; he’s started 31 EFL Championship games for the club this season and scored four goals in the league helping in QPR’s fight for survival

Who is Ilias Chair?

Ilias Chair was born in Antwerp, Belgium and began his football journey in the youth system at Lierse, before gaining further experience at Club Brugge's academy and the JMG Academy Belgium. He made his professional debut for Lierse at just 17 years old, showcasing his talent and potential on the pitch.

In January 2017, Chair caught the attention of QPR during a trial period. Impressing the coaching staff, he secured a permanent move to QPR, where he initially featured for the club's U23 team. However, Chair's dedication and skill quickly earned him a place in the first team, making his debut in the EFL Cup and later securing a contract extension.

During the 2018-2019 season, Chair embarked on a loan spell with League Two club Stevenage, where he made a significant impact with his goals and assists. His performances earned him recognition as one of the top players in the league, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in English football.

Upon his return to QPR, Chair continued to excel under new management, cementing his place as a key player for the club. His contributions on the field earned him a new contract extension, highlighting QPR's faith in his abilities and potential for the future.

While born in Belgium, Chair has represented Morocco at various youth levels before making his debut for the senior national team. His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Morocco U20 and U23 squads, showcasing his talent on the international stage.

Chair made his senior debut for Morocco in a friendly match against Ghana, marking the beginning of his international career. He further solidified his place in the national team with standout performances, including his first international goal against Guinea-Bissau.

In recognition of his talent and contributions, Chair was named in Morocco's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he made his World Cup debut in a match against Croatia.

