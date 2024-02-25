Former Super Bowl champion and NFL star Richard Sherman arrested for DUI

Former Super Bowl champion and NFL star Richard Sherman has been arrested for DUI. Richard Sherman looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Former Super Bowl winner and NFL star Richard Sherman has been arrested for Driving under the influence. Richard Sherman won the Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 and during his 11 seasons in the NFL, also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Richard Sherman worked for Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football broadcast last season.

Fox 13 reported that “The King County Jail roster shows Sherman was booked for DUI at 4.51 a.m. (Saturday 24 February).The King’s county Prosecutor’s Office says it has not yet received charges for the former Seahawks star as of Saturday afternoon. It is unclear where the arrest was made, but if it was on a state road like I-90 or I-405, his charges would be forwarded to the district court unit.”

This is not the first time Richard Sherman has been arrested, in 2021, he was arrested over drunk driving and domestic disturbance charges. The New York Post reported that he was arrested in July 2021 after police said "the former Seahawk crashed his car into a construction zone then attempted to break into his in-laws’ home outside of Seattle.”

After he was arrested in 2021, Richard Sherman pleaded guilty in Seattle to two misdemeanour charges.and according to the Associated Press, said in court after his plea that “I’m grateful for the community we have and the way people continue to accept you even though you’re a flawed human being and made a mistake.”

Richard Sherman has 1.9 million followers on his Instagram. In his latest post, many people have shared their thoughts on his latest troubles. One fan said: “I hope you get the help you need Richard,” whilst another one said: “Praying for you Sherm.”