Raiders’ Janarius Robinson arrested for driving under the influence

The Raiders may not be taking part in the Super Bowl, but their defensive end Janarius Robinson has been making the headlines in Las Vegas after being arrested. Defensive end Janarius Robinson #97 of the Las Vegas Raiders prepares for the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-17. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

It is all about the Super Bowl this weekend which is of course in the headlines because it is the Kansas City Chiefs (Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team) against the San Francisco 49ers. However, there is another NFL star making the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Raiders’ defensive end Janarius Robinson was reportedly arrested on the Las Vegas strip.

The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that a statement was provided by the Raiders team which read: “The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robison last night.” Adding: “The club is in the process of gathering more information.”

According to reports, Janarius Robinson was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence. The Super Bowl is taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is the home of the Raiders. The New York Post reported “Robinson’s time with the Raiders had been short, having only been signed to the active roster in December and appeared in Vegas’ final six games of the season”. It goes on to say: “Robinson had spent time with the Vikings and Eagles’ practice squads during the 2022 season after being drafted in the fourth round by Minnesota in 2021 out of Florida State.”