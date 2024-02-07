Raiders’ Janarius Robinson arrested for driving under the influence
It is all about the Super Bowl this weekend which is of course in the headlines because it is the Kansas City Chiefs (Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team) against the San Francisco 49ers. However, there is another NFL star making the headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. Raiders’ defensive end Janarius Robinson was reportedly arrested on the Las Vegas strip.
The Las Vegas Review Journal reported that a statement was provided by the Raiders team which read: “The Raiders are aware of an incident involving Janarius Robison last night.” Adding: “The club is in the process of gathering more information.”
According to reports, Janarius Robinson was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence. The Super Bowl is taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is the home of the Raiders. The New York Post reported “Robinson’s time with the Raiders had been short, having only been signed to the active roster in December and appeared in Vegas’ final six games of the season”. It goes on to say: “Robinson had spent time with the Vikings and Eagles’ practice squads during the 2022 season after being drafted in the fourth round by Minnesota in 2021 out of Florida State.”
In December 2023, The Raiders, full name The Las Vegas Raiders, signed Janarius Robinson to the active roster from the practise squad. According to The Raiders own website: “The former Florida State Seminole, who was signed to the Raiders practice squad in August, was elevated to the active roster in Week 12, against the Kansas City Chiefs and played three snaps, recording one tackle, in the first career NFL game.”
