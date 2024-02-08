Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football fans from around the world will have their countdowns on as the Vincent Lombardi Trophy heads down to Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Chiefs and 49ers make their final preparations ahead of taking to the field.

Not only will the Super Bowl LVIII Champions be crowned, but the stadium will be treated to the half-time show of Usher as he prepares to host one of American's hottest headline acts. The R&B superstar follows in the footsteps of Beyonce, Prince and Rihanna as he hopes to light up the Nevada skies.

Ahead of the Chiefs hope of wining their fourth title, while the 49ers battle to win their sixth, here is all you need to know about past winners of the Super Bowl...

Who are the current champions of the Super Bowl?

Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 with one Kelce brother gaining bragging rights over the other. This was the Chiefs' third title having previously lifted the trophy in 1970 and 2020. Patrick Mahomes came away as the match's MVP.

Who is the most successful team in the NFL?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots - both AFC - are the two most successful teams at the Super Bowl with six wins each.

The Steelers have appeared at the event eight times and lost just twice, giving them a winning percentage of 75%, while the Patriots have attended the Super Bowl 11 times, losing five times giving them a win percentage of 55%. Tom Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, has played in 10 Super Bowl Championships and won seven of them.

The 49ers have made seven Super Bowl appearances, winning five of them with their most recent appearance coming in 2019. Their last win, however, was in 1992.

Who has never featured in a Super Bowl?

There are 12 teams who have never won a Super Bowl with four of those 12 never featuring in a Super Bowl match. Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are yet to make it through to a Super Bowl Sunday.

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills have both featured in four Super Bowls without a win. The Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons have all made it to two Super Bowls while the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have all played in one.

What are the 2024 odds?

According to Betway (via oddschecker), 49ers are 10/13 and Chiefs are 11/10

List of Super Bowl Champions

