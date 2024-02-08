Super Bowl winners: who are the NFL teams to win past championship games ahead of LVIII?
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are just days away from their second consecutive Super Bowl final as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.
Football fans from around the world will have their countdowns on as the Vincent Lombardi Trophy heads down to Las Vegas, Nevada, as the Chiefs and 49ers make their final preparations ahead of taking to the field.
Not only will the Super Bowl LVIII Champions be crowned, but the stadium will be treated to the half-time show of Usher as he prepares to host one of American's hottest headline acts. The R&B superstar follows in the footsteps of Beyonce, Prince and Rihanna as he hopes to light up the Nevada skies.
Ahead of the Chiefs hope of wining their fourth title, while the 49ers battle to win their sixth, here is all you need to know about past winners of the Super Bowl...
Who are the current champions of the Super Bowl?
Kansas City Chiefs beat Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 with one Kelce brother gaining bragging rights over the other. This was the Chiefs' third title having previously lifted the trophy in 1970 and 2020. Patrick Mahomes came away as the match's MVP.
Who is the most successful team in the NFL?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots - both AFC - are the two most successful teams at the Super Bowl with six wins each.
The Steelers have appeared at the event eight times and lost just twice, giving them a winning percentage of 75%, while the Patriots have attended the Super Bowl 11 times, losing five times giving them a win percentage of 55%. Tom Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, has played in 10 Super Bowl Championships and won seven of them.
The 49ers have made seven Super Bowl appearances, winning five of them with their most recent appearance coming in 2019. Their last win, however, was in 1992.
Who has never featured in a Super Bowl?
There are 12 teams who have never won a Super Bowl with four of those 12 never featuring in a Super Bowl match. Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are yet to make it through to a Super Bowl Sunday.
The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills have both featured in four Super Bowls without a win. The Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons have all made it to two Super Bowls while the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals have all played in one.
What are the 2024 odds?
According to Betway (via oddschecker), 49ers are 10/13 and Chiefs are 11/10
List of Super Bowl Champions
The team in bold indicates the winner of that season
- 1967: Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs
- 1968: Green Bay Packers vs Oakland Raiders
- 1969: New York Jets vs Baltimore Colts
- 1970: Kansas City Chiefs vs Minnesota Vikings
- 1971: Baltimore Colts vs Dallas Cowboys
- 1972: Dallas cowboys vs Miami Dolphins
- 1973: Miami dolphins v Washington Redskins
- 1974: Miami Dolphins v Minnesota Vikings
- 1975: Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings
- 1976: Pittsburgh Steelers v Dallas Cowboys
- 1977: Oakland Raiders v Minnesota Vikings
- 1978: Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos
- 1979: Pittsburgh Steelers v Dallas Cowboys
- 1980: Pittsburgh Steelers v Los Angeles Rams
- 1981: Oakland Raiders v Philadelphia Eagles
- 1982: San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals
- 1983: Washington Redskins v Miami Dolphins
- 1984: Los Angeles Raiders v Washington Redskins
- 1985: San Francisco 49ers v Miami Dolphins
- 1986: Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
- 1987: New York Giants v Denver Broncos
- 1988: Washington Redskins v Denver Broncos
- 1989: San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals
- 1990: San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos
- 1991: New York Giants v Buffalo Bills
- 1992: Washington Redskins v Buffalo Bills
- 1993: Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
- 1994: Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills
- 1995: San Francisco 49ers v San Diego (LA) Chargers
- 1996: Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers
- 1997: Green Bay Packers v New England Patriots
- 1998: Denver Broncos v Green Bay Packers
- 1999: Denver Broncos v Atlanta Falcons
- 2000: St Louis Rams v Tennessee Titans
- 2001: Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants
- 2002: New England Patriots v St Louis Rams
- 2003: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Oakland Raiders
- 2004: New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers
- 2005: New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles
- 2006: Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks
- 2007: Indianapolis Colts v Chicago Bears
- 2008: New York Giants v Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2009: Pittsburgh Steelers v Arizona Cardinals
- 2010: New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts
- 2011: Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers
- 2012: New York giants v New England Patriots
- 2013: Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers
- 2014: Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos
- 2015: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
- 2016: Denver Broncos v Carolina Panthers
- 2017: New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
- 2018: Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
- 2019: New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
- 2020: Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers
- 2021: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs
- 2021: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals
