Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, has become a minority owner of the Championship side Birmingham City after entering into a partnership with the side’s new owners Knighthead Capital Management LLC. The 46-year-old is set to become the chairman of a new advisory board at St Andrew’s.

Brady spent most of his NFL career playing for the New England Patriots, with whom he won six of his seven Super Bowl titles, before moving to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He is a five-time Super Bowl MVP and holds the record for the most games won by a player in the regular season (251).

Speaking about their new member, Knighthead co-founder Tom Wagner: “Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing (as well as) committing his time and extensive expertise.

“As chair of the advisory board Tom will have a direct impact on the club. The men’s, women’s and academy teams are going to benefit from (his knowledge).

“The goal that Tom has committed to is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.”

The US-based Shelby Companies Limited (SCL), a subsidiary of the new owners Knighthead Capital Management, completed its takeover of Birmingham in July and as part of that deal, SCL became a controlling shareholder of the previously owned Chinese-owned Club.

What has Tom Brady said?

Speaking after the announcement, Brady said: “Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion, and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none,

“I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

What is Tom Brady’s net worth?

Tom Brady has earned his many millions thanks to his illustrious sports career and huge brand deals. In May 2023, Forbes reported that Brady has a huge net worth of £35.6 million.

The site also ranked the NFL star in the top 50 highest-paid athletes this year, despite confirming his retirement in February of this year.

