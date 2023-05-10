The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play two games in London during 2023 season as NFL make history with London schedule

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been confirmed to play two games in London during the 2023 season, the NFL has announced. This will mark the first time an NFL side has played two regular season games outside the US in the same season and the records continue as this year will also see five regular season games held in Europe for the first time, with two taking place in Germany marking another first.

‘Home’ teams for the series had already been named with the Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans confirming they will play next season but this latest fixture update has also announced that the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens have been named as the other visitors to London this October.

Jacksonville’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence, number one pick in the 2021 draft, earned his first NFL win in a nail-biting game at Tottenham two years ago and last season he helped the Jaguars to their first play-off win in five years. Speaking after the announcement, Lawrence said: “We are excited to again compete in the NFL’s international games. I’m pumped for the experience and know the support from Duval (Jags fans) will be strong at both games.”

Last year, the Jags committed to playing a home game at Wembley Stadium each year through to 2024. They had played in London each season from 2013 (excluding 2020 due to Covid-19) and the NFL confirmed they will continue doing so this year and next. At the time of the announcement, the Jaguars owner Shahid Khan, who also owns Fulham football club, said the news was “a great pleasure. We have built a great fanbase already in the UK and I look forward to that increasing as we reaffirm our commitment to playing one home game per season in the UK for the long term, as was always the ambition when we first played in 2013.”

Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence in January 2023

What is the schedule?

Here is the 2023 International series, with three fixtures taking place in London:

Sunday 1 October: Atlanta Falcons vs Jacksonville Jaguars, Wembley

Sunday 8 October: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Buffalo Bills, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday 15 October: Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sunday 5 November: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs, Frankfurt Stadium

Sunday 12 November: Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots, Frankfurt Stadium

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans are already able to register for NFL tickets through the NFL London Epsilon website for the fixtures at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium. For those wishing to by tickets for the Wembley match, fans must register with the Jacksonville Jaguars website. There are several sale windows with the hospitality window opening this Friday 12 May. General sale will be available from Friday 9 June.

When does NFL 2023 start?

