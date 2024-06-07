Serbia's Novak Djokovic is a fitness doubt ahead of Wimbledon.

The Serbian star was defeated by beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in a pulsating final last year

Tennis icon and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic insists he is doing everything he can to return to the court as ‘soon as possible’ after undergoing surgery on a knee injury.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner withdrew from Wednesday’s French Open quarter-final contest with Casper Ruud after tearing the medial meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo.

BBC Sport estimates that the recovery time for this kind of injury is usually around three weeks, meaning the Serbian sensation and last year’s runner-up, could potentially miss this year’s Wimbledon competition, which is scheduled to start on Monday 1 July. The injury will also impact the 37-year-old's preparations for the Olympic Games in Paris, which begin on 27 July in the French capital.

"I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," Djokovic wrote on X. "My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

Djokovic is regarded as one of the best tennis players of all time and with seven titles is just one short of equalling Roger Federer's incredible record of eight victories at Wimbledon. The 37-year-old was narrowly denied that statistic in last summer’s final when he was defeated by starlet Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set thriller in July last year.

He has, however, never won Olympic gold, and has made no secret that adding that title was a key priority for him this year.

