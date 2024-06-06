Alexander Isak has spoken out about rumours linking him with a blockbuster switch to Arsenal.

The latest transfer stories from the Premier League, including updates on Newcastle, Arsenal and Manchester City

Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak has opened up about his future in the North East following speculation linking him with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Swedish international scored an incredible 25 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions, including 21 in the league as he became the first Magpies player to pass the 20 goal mark in a top-flight season since club icon Alan Shearer back in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak’s composure in front of goal and his ability to seamlessly dribble past defenders at speed has drawn comparison to Arsenal great Thierry Henry at a time where many feel a striker is the missing piece of the jigsaw in their Premier League title pursuit.

Several outlets have continuously tipped Arsenal to make a move for the 24-year-old, who is currently in the prime years of his career, ex-Gunners star Paul Merson claimed he would be the perfect option to take the team to ‘the next level.’ But Isak insists he is happy at St James’ Park under manager Eddie Howe.

"I’m enjoying myself very, very much in Newcastle. I just had the best season of my career. That should not be underestimated. I love everything really about the club, the fans, the city." He told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen

The former Real Sociedad ace continued: "I actually have no thoughts of a move or anything like that. I enjoy myself fantastically well and am very happy with my life."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The news comes as music to the ears of Newcastle fans and i Paper northern correspondent Mark Douglas has added that the forward is currently in contract talks over extending his stay even further. He posted on X: “Wrote this morning Isak is going nowhere. Contract talks which will put him as one of #nufc highest earners to kick off this summer.”

Man City ace ‘likely to leave’ amid interest from elite European trio

Manchester City are now ‘very likely’ to see Julian Alvarez leave the club during the upcoming summer market, according to reports from Argentine journalist Hernán Castillo.

Alvarez joined the Sky Blues from River Plate in 2022 and scored an impressive 17 goals and five assists in 49 appearances in a dream debut season which saw him lift the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League along with the World Cup with Argentina.

The young forward showcased his talents despite playing second-fiddle to Erling Haaland and elevated his game to another level last time around as he managed 19 goals and 13 assists from 54 matches across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alvarez has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid in recent weeks, but Castillo insists that the 24-year-old is likely to join an even ‘bigger club’, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG all showing interest.

Castillo posted on X: "It is very likely that Julián Alvarez will leave Manchester City, but it is NOT to Atlético Madrid. It is a bigger club than Atlético Madrid in Europe.”