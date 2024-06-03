England XI lineup predictions: How Gareth Southgate’s side could start against Serbia in Euro 2024 opener

Gareth Southgate’s England team are the favourites to win Euro 2024

The next few days are likely to be nervy for the England squad members as Gareth Southgate plans to trim his provisional 33-man squad down to just 26 players ahead of England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

However, a number of players who seem certain to make the cut based on their league form are attacking midfield options such as Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer.

The trio have all starred for their respective clubs this season and between them they have registered 60 league goals and 25 assists - without even factoring in their contributions in European and domestic competitions.

Southgate’s biggest conundrum ahead of the tournament will be figuring out how, and if it is possible to fit all three of these star-studded talents into the same team - or whether it would be better to bench one to ensure that the balance of the team remains intact.

With that in mind we take a look at the predicted England XI as it stands. What changes would you make?

1. GK: Jordan Pickford

2. RB: Kyle Walker

3. CB: John Stones

Few players in the England team divide opinion more than Harry Maguire, but he has been reliable for the Three Lions and he has a good partnership with John Stones. AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, who is not even in the 33-man squad, is unlucky not to be in contention.

4. CB: Harry Maguire

Few players in the England team divide opinion more than Harry Maguire, but he has been reliable for the Three Lions and he has a good partnership with John Stones. AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori, who is not even in the 33-man squad, is unlucky not to be in contention.

