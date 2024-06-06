Hibs have appointed club icon David Gray as their new manager.

The 36-year-old becomes the 14th person to both play for and permanently manage Hibernian FC

Scottish Premiership heavyweights Hibs have confirmed that club-great David Gray will be their new permanent head coach.

The 36-year-old replaces Nick Montgomery in the Easter Road dugout. The former Sheffield United defender was sacked last month after a disappointing 4-0 loss to Aberdeen in the penultimate game of the Premiership season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray has signed a three-year deal at Easter Road and will take charge with immediate effect, with his backroom team to be announced in due course.

The former defender started his career at Edinburgh rivals Hearts but left the club to join Manchester United at 16 years of age without playing a senior first team game.

After spells at Preston North End, Stevenage and Burton Albion he returned to the capital with Hibs, where he would spend the remainder of his career.

Over the course of seven years between 2014 and 2021, Gray made 177 appearances, helped the club back to the Scottish top-flight and etched his name into Hibernian FC folklore, captaining the first Hibs side to win the Scottish Cup in 114 years and scoring the winning goal in the Final at Hampden Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hanging up his boots in the summer of 2021, Gray became the club’s first team coach, learning and developing over the last three seasons. He has served as caretaker boss on four separate occasions and has an overall record of five wins, three draws and four defeats in various stints between 2021 and 2024.

Hibernian FC sporting director Malky Mackay told the club website: “Following a robust recruitment process, David emerged as our preferred candidate and we are delighted to have him on board. Having watched his progression closely over a number of years, David’s ready to step up and become Hibernian FC’s Head Coach.

“David understands the pressures and demands that comes with a club like Hibs, knows Scottish football inside out, is an excellent coach and a strong man manager. He already has good relationships with the current playing squad and members of staff both at HTC and Easter Road, which provides an element of stability, and we know he’s the right man for the job. Everyone is looking forward to continuing to work closely with David for the upcoming season and beyond.”

David Gray added: “It is a real privilege for me to become the Head Coach of this great football club. Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me. It is a massive club with a phenomenal fanbase, that I know very well – so to be given this opportunity is a true honour. From being here as a player and a coach for over 10 years, I know what a successful Hibs team looks like and I am determined to succeed and take our club forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad