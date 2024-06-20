Getty Images

Here’s a closer look at Jannik Sinner ahead of Wimbledon 2024.

Wimbledon 2024 is due to begin on Monday, July 1. Before the tournament commences, we’ll be taking a look at some of the highest-ranked Tennis players in the world today, we’ll focus our attention on reigning men’s singles Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

Currently the number one ranked Tennis player in the world according to ATP Rankings, Sinner will enter Wimbledon as one of the favourites, despite his preference for playing on clay courts over grass surfaces.

Who is Jannik Sinner’s partner?

Jannik Sinner is currently dating Russian Tennis star Anna Kalinskaya. She has also competed in several grand slam tournaments, but has yet to win one - her best performance at a major tournament came during this year’s Australian Open, when she was knocked out in the quarter-finals.

According to Sportskeeda, the pair began dating earlier this year. It is unclear exactly when they became romantically involved, but their partnership was confirmed by Sinner at the French Open this year.

What is Jannik Sinner’s net worth?

Sinner is believed to have a net worth of around £11.8 million at the time of writing. While much of this has been accumulated through his Tennis winnings, he also has several lucrative sponsorship deals - including with Gucci, Alfa Romeo and Rolex.

What is Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon record ahead of the 2024 tournament?

As previously mentioned, Sinner is more comfortable when playing on clay or hard surface courts - as such, his record at Wimbledon, which sports a grass surface, is relatively modest.

