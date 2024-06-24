Iga Swiatek | Getty Images

Here’s a closer look at Tennis star Iga Swiatek ahead of Wimbledon 2024.

Wimbledon 2024 is not too far away - the prestigious tournament is due to begin on Monday, July 1 and will last until July 14. In the build-up to the competition, we’ll be taking a look at some of the highest-ranked tennis players in the world at the moment.

Today, we will be looking at the number one ranked women’s Tennis players in the world - none other than Iga Swiatek. We’ll look at her Wimbledon record, her net worth and her background.

Born in Warsaw, Poland in 2001, Swiatek is the daughter of former Olympic rower Tomasz Swiatek. She has been training since 2013, making her junior debut in 2015.

What is Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon record?

Swiatek’s first Wimbledon tournament came in 2019, when she was 19 years of age - however, she had little to celebrate, as she was eliminated in the first round.

In 2021, she performed better, reaching the fourth round before she was knocked out by Ons Jabeur, only to fall in the third round the following year. 2023 was her best Wimbledon performance, when she reached the quarter-finals.

Swiatek is more capable on clay courts than she is on grass surfaces - her dominance in clay court tournaments has earned her the moniker of ‘the queen of clay’. As Wimbledon features a grass court, it is not her preferred surface - but she is nonetheless a force to be reckoned with.

What is Iga Swiatek’s net worth?

According to a report from Sportskeeda, Swiatek has an estimated net worth of £19.7 million. Much of this has been accumulated through her winnings at major tournaments, but she is also backed up by some lucrative sponsorship deals.