Arsenal want £50 million for striker as they 'lurk' around Manchester United target
The Arsenal transfer rumour mill never stops - not even the ongoing Euro 2024 can stop it! Let’s take a look at the latest stories involving the north London side that are currently doing the rounds.
Arsenal could sell one of their forwards, but will not let him go for less than £50 million - meanwhile, the Gunners are also in pursuit of a Manchester United target.
Arsenal want ‘£50 million’ for Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal will consider selling home-grown striker Eddie Nketiah in the summer transfer window if they are able to bring a new forward on board. However, for the former Leeds United loanee to leave the club, they will demand a fee of £50 million, reports suggest.
TalkSPORT, journalist Alex Crook said: “[Eddie Nketiah is] a player who I think Arsenal would be willing to sell if they bring in their own number nine.
"But I've been told the price tag that Arsenal expect to recoup for Eddie Nketiah is £50m, so I wonder if that might put off some potential suitors. He's also got a contract worth in excess of £100,000-a-week, I know Crystal Palace, Simon's old club, historically have been keen on Nketiah.
"You've got the likes of West Ham and Everton, Southampton all looking to bolster their striker ranks, but I just wonder if that £50m asking price might be a bit rich for some."
Arsenal ‘lurking’ as Manchester United chase Adrien Rabiot
Adrien Rabiot is a long term Manchester United target - the Red Devils have been linked with the player for well over a year now. As they look to snap him up this summer, however, they will need to be aware of Arsenal’s presence in the transfer race.
According to a report from TEAMtalk, both Aston Villa and the Gunners have been linked with a move for the French midfielder. His deal at Juventus is due to expire at the end of the month and he has not signed a new contract with the Old Lady as of yet - which means he will become a free agent if nothing changes.