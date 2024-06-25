Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon and his girlfriend have known each other since they were children and they become parents in 2023.

Anthony Gordon may only be 23 years old and one of England’s most exciting young talents (although he is yet to play in Euro 2024), he is also a father and boyfriend to Annie Keating who keeps an incredibly low profile on social media. The couple are both from Liverpool and unlike many other wives and girlfriends of England footballers, Annie tries to keep her private life closely guarded.

When he was interviewed by the Daily Mail in March of this year, Anthony Gordon revealed that “My missus has been nagging me, ‘Can we book a holiday? Places are getting full,’ I've told her, ‘Germany is very nice.”

“I absolutely love playing for England. Those words can be said too easily. I’ve played with players in the youth system and they’ll throw on Instagram, ‘Always an honour.”

On 12 June, Anthony Gordon shared a photograph of himself in an England shirt on Instagram with the caption: “Bring it on.” He has also recently shared himself training with the England camp on his Instagram stories.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer are amongst the England Euro 2024 squad who have been yet to play in the competition and Kieran Trippier recently said that “I took Anthony under my wing a little bit at Newcastle, explaining to him and trying to help guide him when he went away with the Under-21s in the Euros (last summer.”