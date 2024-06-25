Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conor Gallagher is set to play a pivotal role in England vs Slovenia, but who is his girlfriend and how long have they been dating for?

Although all eyes will be on Conor Gallagher’s skills on the football field as England take on Slovenia in Euro 2024, he will be supported at the match by the most important person in his private life, his model girlfriend Aine May Kennedy. The couple have been together since 2019 and Aine May flew out to Germany to support her footballer boyfriend.

Aine May Kennedy recently shared photographs of herself and Conor in Germany on Instagram and on 17 June wrote: “Been waiting for this hug all week.” Model Aine May Kennedy and Conor Gallagher co-own a Chow Chow dog called Freddy who has his own social media page.

If you follow Aine May Kennedy’s Instagram page, you are offered a glimpse into the glamorous lifestyle she leads with Conor and in the last year or so, has been jetting around the world to places such as Palm Springs and Barcelona and nearer home, has shared photographs of herself spending the weekend at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire.

Conor Gallagher of England speaks with his partner, Aine May Kennedy, following the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Denmark and England | Getty Images

In July last year, Aine May Kennedy showed off photographs of their house refurbishment on Instagram and revealed that she had been responsible for the interior design. She also revealed why she had done this and wrote: “Apologies for all the house stories. It’s been one of those weeks where I shouted ‘I done it’ inside an empty house and cried from pure and utter happiness.

“I started this project three years ago when Conor and I got a quote from an interior designer and I put the phone straight down.

“At the time we were in Covid so I was in that weird state of life not knowing what I really wanted to do career wise, so I decided I wanted the job.”

