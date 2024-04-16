Victoria Beckham turns 50 on 17 April and no doubt she will be celebrating in style with David Beckham and the rest of the family. Over the years, she has opted for dramatic looks when it comes to her hair and fashion. From her days as ‘Posh Spice’ when she wore very short outfits and her iconic bob, to when she chose to wear hair extensions for her days watching David Beckham play football.

Who can forget Victoria and David Beckham’s ‘matchy matchy’ era when for example they turned up at the opening of a Versace store in London in matching leather outfits? Now, of course Victoria Beckham is a fashion designer and she opts for looks that are a world apart from her days as Posh Spice. Now she prefers sleek lines and equally sleek hairstyles.

Whether you are a Victoria Beckham fan or not, take the opportunity to look back at some of her iconic looks over the years. Enjoy, and Happy 50th birthday Victoria Beckham!

1 . Victoria Beckham was of course orginally known as 'Posh Spice' With her iconic bob, who can forget Victoria Beckham as 'Posh Spice,' as part of the Spice Girls? Photo: getty

2 . Victoria Beckham's WAG era, at the World Cup 2006 with Cheryl Fashion designer Victoria Beckham's look today is a world away from her WAG era where she wore tiny shorts and blonde hair extensions Photo: getty

3 . Victoria and David Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England. From Posh Spice to WAG to fashion designer, Victoria Beckham looked chic at the Netflix 'Beckham' UK premiere in 2023 Photo: getty