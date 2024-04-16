From Posh Spice to WAG to fashion designer, Victoria Beckham has opted for very different looks when it comes to her style over the years From Posh Spice to WAG to fashion designer, Victoria Beckham has opted for very different looks when it comes to her style over the years
From Posh Spice to WAG to fashion designer, Victoria Beckham has opted for very different looks when it comes to her style over the years

Victoria Beckham at 50: From ‘Posh Spice’ to WAG to fashion designer, a look at some of her iconic looks

AS Victoria Beckham turns 50, a look back to her different styles over the years

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
3 minutes ago

Victoria Beckham turns 50 on 17 April and no doubt she will be celebrating in style with David Beckham and the rest of the family. Over the years, she has opted for dramatic looks when it comes to her hair and fashion. From her days as ‘Posh Spice’ when she wore very short outfits and her iconic bob, to when she chose to wear hair extensions for her days watching David Beckham play football. 

Who can forget Victoria and David Beckham’s ‘matchy matchy’ era when for example they turned up at the opening of a Versace store in London in matching leather outfits? Now, of course Victoria Beckham is a fashion designer and she opts for looks that are a world apart from her days as Posh Spice. Now she prefers sleek lines and equally sleek hairstyles. 

Whether you are a Victoria Beckham fan or not, take the opportunity to look back at some of her iconic looks over the years. Enjoy, and Happy 50th birthday Victoria Beckham!

With her iconic bob, who can forget Victoria Beckham as 'Posh Spice,' as part of the Spice Girls?

1. Victoria Beckham was of course orginally known as 'Posh Spice'

With her iconic bob, who can forget Victoria Beckham as 'Posh Spice,' as part of the Spice Girls? Photo: getty

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham's look today is a world away from her WAG era where she wore tiny shorts and blonde hair extensions

2. Victoria Beckham's WAG era, at the World Cup 2006 with Cheryl

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham's look today is a world away from her WAG era where she wore tiny shorts and blonde hair extensions Photo: getty

From Posh Spice to WAG to fashion designer, Victoria Beckham looked chic at the Netflix 'Beckham' UK premiere in 2023

3. Victoria and David Beckham attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere at The Curzon Mayfair on October 03, 2023 in London, England.

From Posh Spice to WAG to fashion designer, Victoria Beckham looked chic at the Netflix 'Beckham' UK premiere in 2023 Photo: getty

Victoria Beckham's 1997 Brit Awards outfit featuring a white bikini top was almost as iconic as Geri Halliwell's Union Jack one

4. 'Posh Spice' with 'Ginger Spice' at the Brit Awards in 1997

Victoria Beckham's 1997 Brit Awards outfit featuring a white bikini top was almost as iconic as Geri Halliwell's Union Jack one Photo: getty

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:David BeckhamFootball

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.