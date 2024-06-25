West Ham United’s Ben Johnson is in talks with Ipswich Town, it has been reported | Getty Images

Euro 2024 has been excellent so far - last night, Spain continued their 100% record at the tournament as Italy broke Croatian hearts. Let’s take a quick break from that - what is happening in the Premier League rumour mill today?

A West Ham United defender, whose contract is up at the end of June, is ‘in talks’ to sign for Ipswich Town on a free transfer - meanwhile, Newcastle United, Brighton, Everton and Southampton are all chasing a player who currently plies his trade for Peterborough United in League One.

West Ham United’s Ben Johnson ‘in talks’ with Ipswich Town

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson could be on the move in the summer - according to a report from journalist Dharmesh Sheth, he is ‘in talks’ with newly promoted Ipswich Town and will join the club on a free transfer if he does not accept the offer of a contract renewal from the Irons.

Writing on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, Sheth penned: “Ipswich in advanced talks with Ben Johnson’s representatives over signing defender on free transfer as per ExWHUEmployee. Johnson’s West Ham contract up at end of month & club offered 5-year deal. Johnson wanted to assess all options before making [his] final decision.”

Newcastle United and Everton want Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards

Newcastle United, Southampton, Brighton and Everton have all taken a liking to Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards, according to a report from TBR Football. With interest growing in the 21-year-old, it seems increasingly likely that he will be playing in the Premier League next season.