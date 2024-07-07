Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry Girls actor Damien Molony is set to play Jim Bergerac in a reboot of the iconic 80s detective show with a few changes to the original series planned.

Earlier this year it was announced Detective Jim Bergerac will be returning to the iconic setting of Jersey in a reboot of the much-loved series. Now it has been revealed which actor will be taking on the title role.

Derry Girls actor Damien Molony has been confirmed as the lead, who is in no doubt about the magnitude of the task. He said: “I'm incredibly excited to be stepping into the role of Jim Bergerac. John Nettles has left an incredible legacy with big shoes to fill, and I hope I can bring a fresh new take on this iconic character. I can't wait for audiences to join me on this journey.”

He will star alongside My Family actor, Zoe Wanamaker, who will be playing the role of Jim's mother-in-law, Charlie Hungerford - a change from the original series when Charlie was Bergerac’s businessman father-in-law, played by the late Terence Alexander.

Also starring in the line-up are Philip Glenister, of Life on Mars fame, as Arthur Wakefield, along with Green Wing’s Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton, Killing Eve actor Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, Sasha Behar from Casualty as Uma Dalal and Celine Arden, who previously starred in Us or Them, as Kara.

Filming will begin this summer, with locations including the Channel Island of Jersey. Series writer, Toby Whithouse said: “It's a rare honour to bring back a show as beloved and iconic as Bergerac. Our mission was always to respect the show's history and legacy, while making it impactful and relevant for a modern-day audience.

“We'll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes. Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driven, brilliant and flawed.”

Bergerac will be based on the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart, which starred John Nettles and ran for nine series on the BBC between 1981 and 1991. The modern re-imagining will honour the iconic detective drama, but with a contemporary twist, as Bergerac is thrown into a knotty, high-stakes police investigation and challenged to his very core. He will be forced to confront his demons, while trying to save his family and career.

Director of commissioning for UKTV, Hilary Rosen, said: "We are delighted to be working with BlackLight TV and Banijay on this re-imagining of a much-loved classic British drama. There is a keen appetite for UKTV Original dramas, as seen by the stellar performance of The Marlow Murder Club, and Bergerac will help us to build off the back of such a successful start to our commissioning journey for Drama and UKTV Play."

A spokesperson for BlackLight TV added: "We are thrilled to be working with UKTV to bring Jim Bergerac back to the small screen where he belongs. Toby Whithouse has created a propulsive contemporary crime story that delves into Bergerac's rich and complex character, and will keep audiences guessing until the end. We're sure it will delight old and new fans alike."