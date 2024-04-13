Iconic 80s show returns to our screens, when will it air on TV?
For those of you who are fans of all things 1980s, you will be thrilled to discover that a television hit from the decade is returning to our screens. The original show ran on the BBC between 1981 until1991 and the new series will be based on the original series created by Robert Banks Stewart.
The 80s show that is returning to our TV screens is the classic crime drama Bergerac that starred John Nettles as detective Jim Bergerac. The iconic series will be returning to the setting of Jersey for the re-imagined series and will begin filming this summer.
The writer Toby Whithouse revealed that “We’ll be bringing back other beloved supporting characters, as well as introducing new friends and foes.
“Just like his predecessor, our Bergerac is complex, driven, brilliant and flawed.”
Writer Toby Whithouse also said that it was a “rare honour” to bring back a show as “iconic as Bergerac.” John Nettles, who played Jim Bergerac originally said that not only was it a “good thing for Jersey” but also said that “(I) can’t remember how many times a reboot has been planned, but this UK TV ‘re-imagined’ series looks as if it will actually make it to the screen.”
Deputy Kirsten Morel, Jersey’s Minister for Sustainable Economic Development revealed that “Government officers have been working closely with Vist Jersey and industry experts to assess the Bergerac project and its potential for an investment of significant amounts of public money.
“This work is ongoing but we are pleased to see that the producers and TV channel have announced today that they are committed to producing the Bergerac remake.”
Bergerac will be available to stream for free on UKTV Play and will air on Drama in 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.