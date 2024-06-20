Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Filming for Gladiators season 2 will shortly get underway and fans are now able to apply for free tickets to be in the audience for the new series of the BBC reboot.

The Gladiators revival has been a huge hit for the BBC, with the recent reboot of the original classic series attracted 8 million viewers for its first episode and was quickly confirmed for a second season following its finale in March.

It's predicted that presenters Bradley and Barney Walsh will be returning along with all 16 of the new Gladiators, including Sabre, Legend, Fury and Giant, with filming expected to take place this August.

Details on how to get tickets to watch it being filmed at Utilita Arena Sheffield have officially been announced by The Applause Store. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get your hands on a pair.

How can you get tickets for Gladiator season 2?

Fans of Gladiators can now apply for tickets for Gladiators season 2 via The Applause Store as filming of the new series is set to take place in the Utilita Arena Sheffield this August.

They have announced five dates between August 1 and 14, which are all named as having "limited availability". Applause Store, which "operates a completely free ticket service," has also revealed that there will be more dates to come. It said: "First show dates just released! More dates to be released soon!"

Tickets are free, with The Applause Store stating: "Request your free audience tickets now and if selected, you will hear from us closer to the show date. Good luck! If successful, you will be notified with a ticket notification approximately three weeks before each show date."

