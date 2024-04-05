Gladiators celebrity spin-off confirmed by BBC - here's everything we know so far
Gladiators fans can breathe a sigh of relief after it has been confirmed that the series will returning for a second season along with a brand new celebrity spin-off. The BBC reboot of the 1990s classic started in January 2024 and was a huge success, with an average of 8.3 million viewers watching each episode so far.
The final of the recent series, aired on BBC One last Saturday (March 30) and is now available to view on BBC iPlayer. Speaking in April after the finale of the reboot, Dan Baldwin, the show’s executive producer, confirmed there will also be a celebrity spin-off of Gladiators during an appearance on BBC Radio 4.
Baldwin said: "I can reveal we are going to do a celebrity special. You always look at old shows that are no longer on television. You are always coming up with new ways of bringing back a show.” He revealed: “I think Gladiators is here to stay, I’m going to say, it’s here to stay.”
Baldwin, who is the husband of Holly Willoughby also hinted some other iconic shows from the past might be making a comeback. He said: “There is nothing wrong with that because those shows were great for a reason. As well as coming up with new ideas, we’ve always got one eye on what could come back and what could be a hit like Gladiators is."
When will the Gladiators Celebrity spin-off be released?
The Gladiators celebrity spin-off does not have a release date as the BBC reboot has only just wrapped following its finale. It’s unlikely the new addition will be coming anytime soon, with fans possibly being able to see it at the end of 2024.
