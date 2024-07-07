Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Happy Days star Henry Winkler was left red-faced after a frustrating moment on holiday in London.

Henry Winkler, known for his iconic role as Arthur Fonzarelli, or "The Fonz," in the classic sitcom Happy Days, recently experienced a less-than-cool moment in the capital city. The 78-year-old actor was charged £130 for a short rickshaw ride, a fee he described as making him "lose my mind".

A frequent user of Twitter, Winkler shared a "travel tip" with his 1.1 million followers, accompanied by a photo taken from the back of the rickshaw.

Taking to social media, he said: “Do not take one of these bicycle taxis without absolutely negotiating the price first. This person in London rode us around in circles then finally to our destination seven blocks away - for $170 US!

“My fault, I paid, but passenger beware. For that moment I lost my mind."

The experience clearly left a mark on the US actor, as he later retweeted his own post, adding: "[I] cannot say this enough."