Henry Winkler: Happy Days and Parks & Rec star fuming after spat with London rickshaw transport
and live on Freeview channel 276
Henry Winkler, known for his iconic role as Arthur Fonzarelli, or "The Fonz," in the classic sitcom Happy Days, recently experienced a less-than-cool moment in the capital city. The 78-year-old actor was charged £130 for a short rickshaw ride, a fee he described as making him "lose my mind".
A frequent user of Twitter, Winkler shared a "travel tip" with his 1.1 million followers, accompanied by a photo taken from the back of the rickshaw.
Taking to social media, he said: “Do not take one of these bicycle taxis without absolutely negotiating the price first. This person in London rode us around in circles then finally to our destination seven blocks away - for $170 US!
“My fault, I paid, but passenger beware. For that moment I lost my mind."
The experience clearly left a mark on the US actor, as he later retweeted his own post, adding: "[I] cannot say this enough."
As well as his iconic role as The Fonz, younger readers will recognise Winkler as the cut-throat Dr Saperstein from Parks and Recreation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.