Judy Belushi-Pisano, widow of comedian John Belushi, dies age 73 as tributes paid
Her death was confirmed on John Belushi’s official social media accounts and by close friends. The posts also paid tribute to Judy's work on The Blues Brothers, which she was in the process of developing into a television series, according to IMDb. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Judy met John Belushi while in high school in Wheaton, Illinois. They married in 1976 and remained together until his death in 1982 from a drug overdose. In 1990, she married film producer Victor Pisano.
A family statement, released via John Belushi's official social media page, said: "Today, our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye to our sweet Judy. Her unwavering dedication and creative genius alongside Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi gave birth to The Blues Brothers, a timeless testament to the power of music and laughter.
"In the years following John’s passing in 1982, Judy honored his life and championed his legacy and Blues Brothers brand. As we bid farewell, we pledge to continue her work, ensuring that John’s legacy, and the Blues Brothers will never fade.
"There was no one like her. Judy made everyone feel loved. She was nonjudgmental, light, funny and pure. You could be truly yourself around her, that alone was a gift."
Paying tribute, singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop added: "Today, I am devastated by the passing of my friend Judy Pisano (Belushi). Her love for her husband John Belushi, his career, and his legacy was unmatched.
"I have fond memories of working and hanging out with Judy and John. She was always kind to me and stayed in touch through the years. I so enjoyed seeing her at Animal House reunions. My memories of her are filled with warmth and affection. I'll always cherish them.
"My sincere condolences to both the Pisano and Belushi families. She will be greatly missed."
