Mike Heslin, who starred in Lioness and The Holiday Proposal Plan, dies age 30 after cardiac incident
Mike Heslin, best known for his role in TV show Lioness, has reportedly died after a sudden cardiac incident. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive his medical episode.
The 30-year-old’s death was confirmed by his husband, Nicholas James Wilson, over a social media post. Heslin had starred in two episodes of Lioness’ first season, playing the character of Polo. He also had roles in the 2023 movie The Holiday Proposal Plan and 2016’s Younger.
Wilson, who goes by the name Scotty Dynamo on social media, said: “Rest in peace, Michael. When I felt you take your last breath, my heart shattered into a million pieces. If I had the power to trade places with you, I would do it in an instant.
“But I will take it one day at a time like you always told me to, and live every day in your honor.
“Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened. He truly was the sweetest, most caring, and loving man on Earth, and he brought out the absolute best in everyone who had the pleasure to cross paths with him.
“Michael, meeting you was the best thing to ever happen to me. You are my world. You are everything to me.”
Wilson added that the couple had been planning to start a family, and had been thinking of baby names for their future children. He has now vowed that “if I ever become a dad” he will name his son after Heslin.
A GoFundMe page has been started to cover both hospital and funeral costs - at the time of publication, more than $45,000 has been donated.
