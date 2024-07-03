Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A reality TV star KeKe Jabbar has died aged 42.

Known for starring on ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’, the mum-of-three died “peacefully at home surrounded by love”, according to social media personality Marcella Speaks who announced her death on Tuesday (July 2) during a YouTube live stream. Her cause of death is not yet known.

The statement said: "It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved KeKe. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mum, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family.”

In a social media post Tuesday, KeKe's cousin, and reality TV co-star, LaTisha Scott said: "At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!"

Following the news of Jabbar’s death, fans shared their condolences in the comment section of her last Instagram post, which was a video from May 26.

One wrote: “Rip KeKe! I’m so thankful I was never mean to you and always wanted to see you win. I have our conversations in my inbox. You were always so kind. Go take your crown and rest.” Another wrote: “I didn't know her but I'm heartbroken that she passed away. My condolences to all who loved her.”

A comment said: “Fly high KeKe🕊️ just 5 weeks ago I told you how great you looked and now on the same post I bid you farewell beautiful Sister.” One person said: “RIP Keke. My sincerest condolences to her husband and children. I know this is devastating for them. Lord cover her family during this difficult time.”