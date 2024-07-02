Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Portugal international football player Manuel Fernandes has died at the age of 73.

His former club Sporting Clube de Portugal confirmed his death in a statement, as it paid tribute to the former player, coach and director.

Fernandes arrived at the club in 1975 from CUF and quickly established himself as one of very important players. With more than 10 years playing for Sporting CP as a “natural goalscorer”, the club said he became the “idol to a generation” and one of the most important figures in the club’s history.

He played more than 400 games for the club and scored more than 250 goals, winning two league titles (1979/1980 and 1981/1982), two Taça de Portugal (1977/1978 and 1981/1982) and a Supertaça (1982 ).

He later returned to Sporting CP as a coach: First as an assistant and, in 2000/01, head coach, winning the Supertaça. He was also a director, in charge of the B team and, in a second spell, the scouting department.