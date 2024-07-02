Manuel Fernandes dead: Former Portugal international dies aged 73 as Sporting CP pays tribute to ex-player
His former club Sporting Clube de Portugal confirmed his death in a statement, as it paid tribute to the former player, coach and director.
Fernandes arrived at the club in 1975 from CUF and quickly established himself as one of very important players. With more than 10 years playing for Sporting CP as a “natural goalscorer”, the club said he became the “idol to a generation” and one of the most important figures in the club’s history.
He played more than 400 games for the club and scored more than 250 goals, winning two league titles (1979/1980 and 1981/1982), two Taça de Portugal (1977/1978 and 1981/1982) and a Supertaça (1982 ).
He later returned to Sporting CP as a coach: First as an assistant and, in 2000/01, head coach, winning the Supertaça. He was also a director, in charge of the B team and, in a second spell, the scouting department.
In the final years of his life, he worked as a commentator on Sporting TV and as an ambassador for Sporting CP. The club added: “The club extend our deepest condolences and express our gratitude for Fernandes' years of dedication.”
