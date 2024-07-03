Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest player Jeff Whitefoot has died, aged 90 | Getty Images

The former footballer was the last surviving member of Manchester United’s famous Busby Babes

Former Manchester United and Nottingham Forest player Jeff Whitefoot has died at the age of 90. He was an FA Cup winner with Forest and was the last surviving member of Manchester United's famous Busby Babes side.

He joined United in 1949 after leaving school and won the 1952 and 1956 top division titles under Sir Matt Busby. After 95 appearances, he left Manchester and joined Grimsby Town in 1957 for a short spell before settling at Nottingham Forest, where he won the FA Cup in 1959 and made over 250 appearances. Whitefoot left United shortly before the Munich Air Disaster in February 1958 which claimed the lives of 23 people, including eight of Whitefoot’s former team-mates.

A tribute from Forest read: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jeff Whitefoot, aged 90. Jeff made more than 250 appearances for The Reds between 1958 and 1967 and was the last surviving member of the side which famously lifted the FA Cup in 1959, cementing his place in Forest folklore.

“Jeff’s greatest achievement at Forest came in his debut season as Walker’s team defeated Luton Town at Wembley to win the FA Cup for the second time, with his first of seven goals for the Club coming in the fourth round of the competition against his old side Grimsby Town.

“For nearly a decade Jeff was regularly a key part of the side as The Reds competed in the First Division, and during his final full season the team achieved what was their highest league finish at the time, finishing second in the First Division only behind his former club, Manchester United. Jeff eventually called time on an honourable career in 1967, aged 33, and went on to run pubs in East Leake and Oakham with his wife Nell. Our thoughts are with Jeff’s family, friends and all who knew him.”

Manchester United paid their own tribute, which partly read: “Manchester United is deeply saddened to learn that Jeff Whitefoot, a former Busby Babe, has passed away at the age of 90. There were few more perceptive and precise passers of a football in England than Jeff during the mid-1950s. The Cheshire-born wing-half, who became United’s youngest league debutant in April 1950 when he ran out to face Portsmouth at Old Trafford at the age of 16 years and 105 days, played the game with a cool, seemingly casual grace which masked a sharp competitive edge.

