Manchester United are ‘in talks’ with two of their transfer targets.

The summer transfer window is raging on. It is a pivotal moment in time for Manchester United, after they suffered through a miserable campaign last season but how are they looking to improve their squad?

The Red Devils are thought to be ‘in talks’ with two of their most coveted transfer targets. One is a centre-back from the Bundesliga, while the other plays in Serie A - let’s take a closer look at who they are.

Manchester United ‘in talks’ with Bayern Munich over Matthijs de Ligt transfer

Manchester United’s pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt reaches a new development - Erik ten Hag’s men are now ‘in talks’ with Bayern Munich over a potential deal for the highly-rated Dutchman.

This is according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) page: “Manchester United are now in formal talks with Bayern Munich over Matthijs de Ligt. With Jarrad Branthwaite too expensive, and Jean-Clair Todibo not possible, #MUFC currently focused on De Ligt, although could add two centre-backs.

“Understand initial discussions framed around a €40m package. De Ligt open to the move, and the overall cost of a deal is lower than United anticipated when De Ligt first came under consideration in March.”

Manchester United closing in on Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Manchester United have now entered talks with Bologna regarding a transfer move for Joshua Zirkzee in the summer. AC Milan are also thought to be in the race, but the Red Devils appear to be in the lead for his signature as things stand.

